May 22, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heatwave in six provinces, while also forecasting 'heavy rainfall' in parts of Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Northeast over the next couple of days. The heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are 'very likely' over south Haryana, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic belt of West Bengal and over Jharkhand on May 22. The maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3°C over Northwest India during the next three days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter, it added. As per the IMD's bulletin, there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from May 22-25, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 24-25.