October 22, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

MP's Rewa bus-trolley truck collision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PMO

Alert: Death toll climbs to 15 in bus-truck collision in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. More than 35 injured, officials told PTI.