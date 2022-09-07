English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    September 07, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Live News Update: US reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases

    Business and Politics Live Updates: A total of 20,733 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

    Get real-time updates on top headlines and important news from the world and India under single platform.

    The US has confirmed more than 20,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74

      China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74.


      In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, the People's Daily reported.


      The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

      (Reuters)

      China clears roads to earthquake epicentre, death toll rises to 74 China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, state media reported on Wednesday, while the death toll has risen to 74. In addition, a total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as of Tuesday night, the People's Daily reported. The strongest earthquake to hit the province since 2017 destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications. (Reuters)
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Australia urges China to allow detained mom to speak to kids


      Australia's prime minister on Wednesday urged China to allow detained Chinese-born Australian journalist Cheng Lei to make her first contact with her children in more than two years. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese renewed his government's call for Cheng to have access to her family after China's Ambassador Xiao Qian offered the family his help.

      “Cheng Lei should have access to her family. Australia continues to make representation and we have a very strong view about her treatment, and we'll continue to make representation,” Albanese told reporters.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all passengers in car says Nitin Gadkari


      Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all the passengers in a car.

      "Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles," he said while addressing a programme to celebrate India@75.

      "We will issue a draft notification in 3-4 days (for making it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also)," Gadkari added.

      (PTI)

      Wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all passengers in car says Nitin Gadkari Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that wearing seat belts will be compulsory for all the passengers in a car. "Because of the death of Cyrus Mistry in a car accident, we have taken a decision that there will be a seat belt beep system for the rear seats also in vehicles," he said while addressing a programme to celebrate India@75. "We will issue a draft notification in 3-4 days (for making it mandatory for automakers to introduce a seat belt alarm system for rear seats also)," Gadkari added. (PTI)
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

      'Welcome Rahul' posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Cong set for mega mass contact yatra

      The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" this evening, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a "turning point" in India's political history.


      Posters with "welcome Rahul Gandhi" and "Bharat Jodo Yatra" written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India's southern tip.


      Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam", where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.


      A final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam" was carried out by Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh.


      "There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country," Ramesh told PTI.

      'Welcome Rahul' posters, graffiti adorn Kanyakumari walls as Cong set for mega mass contact yatra The coastal town of Kanyakumari was buzzing with activity as Congress workers geared up for the launch of the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" this evening, which the party is touting as its biggest mass contact programme since Independence and a "turning point" in India's political history. Posters with "welcome Rahul Gandhi" and "Bharat Jodo Yatra" written in Tamil adorned the walls of the city on India's southern tip. Flags and flyers have been put up leading up to the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam", where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will receive a Khadi flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and hand it over to Seva Dal workers, who will manage the yatra throughout its 3,570-km route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. A final check of the preparations at the seaside venue of the rally near the "Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam" was carried out by Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, along with senior party leader and yatra organisation panel in-charge Digvijaya Singh. "There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the Congress workers across the country," Ramesh told PTI.
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant


      The UN atomic watchdog agency has urged Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still scarred by the Chernobyl disaster.


      “We are playing with fire, and something very, very catastrophic could take place,” Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned the UN Security Council, days after leading an inspection visit to the plant.


      In a detailed report on its visit, the IAEA said shelling around the Europe's largest nuclear power plant should stop immediately.
      “This requires agreement by all relevant parties to the establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant, it said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 07, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Bengaluru rains: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today


      As the incessant rains continued in Silicon City Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain.


      Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhansouda.


      He has already said that businessmen can freely speak about the problems they are facing due to rain.


      He informed ANI that the heads or representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software and other companies would attend the meeting.


      Participants will discuss issues faced by them in the meeting. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a PPT on the problems of the city.

      (ANI)

      Bengaluru rains: Karnataka IT minister calls meeting of representatives of several software companies today As the incessant rains continued in Silicon City Bengaluru, IT and BT Minister CN Aswathanarayana has called a meeting of the representatives of the heads of several software companies at 5 pm on Wednesday to discuss the problems created in the city due to the unprecedented rain. Chief Secretary to the State Government, Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Authority officials, Urban Development Department officials, and City Police Commissioner will be participating in this meeting which will be held in the conference hall of Vidhansouda. He has already said that businessmen can freely speak about the problems they are facing due to rain. He informed ANI that the heads or representatives of companies like Infosys, Wipro, Emphasis, Nasscom, Goldman Sachs, Intel, TCS, Philips, Sonata Software and other companies would attend the meeting. Participants will discuss issues faced by them in the meeting. Besides, the BBMP Chief Commissioner will present a PPT on the problems of the city. (ANI)
    • September 07, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

      Karnataka Flood Updates

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST

      500m from Sena Bhavan, Shinde faction finds his own space

      A month after the Shinde faction began hunting for an office that would rival the iconic Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar, it has zeroed in on an office space a little over 500 meters away from Uddhav Thackeray’s headquarter.

      Vastu Central is a spanking new ground plus 5 storey commercial plaza developed by Shri Vithalesh which is only now acquiring tenants that include a doctor’s clinic, the offices of a cooperative bank and a few shops. But the pride of place at Vastu Central which sits between the towering Kohinoor Square and the office of G North ward, will belong Eknath Shinde’s political office. 

      (Hindustan Times)

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 07, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Mizoram's Champhai


      An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 50 km east of Champhai in Mizoram, according to the National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.

      The earthquake occurred at 12.55 am on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

      The depth of the earthquake was a depth of 13 km.

      "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 07-09-2022, 00:50:55 IST, Lat: 23.41 & Long: 93.82, Depth: 13 Km, Location: 50km E of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

    • September 07, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

      US reports over 20,000 monkeypox cases


      The US has confirmed more than 20,000 monkeypox cases, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).


      A total of 20,733 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC data.

      California had the most cases with 3,833, followed by New York with 3,526 and Florida with 2,126, the data showed.

      So far the US has the world`s highest tally of monkeypox cases.


      (IANS)

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.