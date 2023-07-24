English
    Landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway blocks traffic towards Mumbai; nobody injured

    The landslide took place around 10.30 pm, in which nobody was injured, a police official said.

    PTI
    July 24, 2023 / 12:02 AM IST
    Mumbai, Jul 23 A landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village in Raigad district on Sunday night, which blocked the movement of traffic towards the state capital, a police official said.

    The landslide took place around 10.30 pm, in which nobody was injured, he said.

    "The landslide badly affected the three lanes of the expressway towards Mumbai as rocks and mud blocked the path. After the incident, the traffic towards Mumbai was stopped," he said. A JCB machine, around 25 dumpers were pressed into service to clear the route and police as well as personnel of other agencies are at the spot, he added.

