Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kochi Metro:Govt approves renewed report on phase II extension

The report regarding the extension from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to the IT hub Infopark via Kakkanad, was approved by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said.

The Kerala Government approved the renewed project report regarding the second phase extension of the Kochi Metro rail project.

The total budget for the second phase is expected to be Rs 2310 crore, it said.

The first phase of the Kochi Metro between Aluva to Palarivattom, covering 13.26 km, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17, 2017. The foundation for this stretch was laid in 2012 by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Vijayan had later launched the second stretch of the first phase from Palarivattom to Maharaja's College ground in the heart of the city.

With this, the Kochi Metro now covers 18 km from Aluva to Maharaja's College station.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

