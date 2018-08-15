Kellton Tech Q1 net up 35.7% at Rs 19.64 crore

Kellton Tech Solutions net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 rose 35.7 per cent to Rs 19.64 crore from Rs 14.47 crore in the year ago period.

Total revenue was Rs 209.69 crore during the quarter compared to Rs 175.29 crore during the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a growth of 19.6 per cent, the Hyderabad based company said.

The company acquired 12 new clients during the quarter.

Niranjan Chintam, Chairman & Whole Time Director, Kellton Tech, said the strategic divestment of one of the company's subsidiaries and successful completion of Phase 1 of the Mauritius government project has resulted in slower growth this quarter.

"However, we are confident of the future outlook with our strong pipeline and the onset of Phase 2 of the Mauritius project. At present, our expertise in enterprise integration platforms is driving traction in the APAC region," he said.

"We are also aligning our investments with technology shifts and trends to strengthen our value proposition and stay ahead in our journey of disrupting businesses," he added.