John Chambers announces $1 million donation for sending oxygen units to India

Chambers is the chairman of the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), a US-based India-centric business advocacy group.

PTI
April 30, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
John Chambers, a top American corporate leader and former Cisco CEO, has announced a donation of USD1 million towards a target of sending one lakh oxygen units to India.

This is the highest individual donation pledged by any corporate leader so far towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

"I''m personally giving USD1M to our goal of shipping 100K oxygen units to India," Chambers said in a tweet.

He also urged others to donate generously.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #John Chambers
first published: Apr 30, 2021 07:49 am

