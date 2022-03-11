English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    JNPT to invest Rs 4,300 crore under PM Gati Shakti project

    The proposed investments include Rs 3,196 crore to build the second phase of the fourth container terminal. The first phase was completed in December 2018, building a 30 mtpa terminal at an investment of Rs 4,719 crore.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The nation's largest container port Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said on March 11 that it will invest around Rs 4,300 crore under the PM Gati Shakti project to develop the second phase of the fourth terminal and an SEZ.

    Addressing the media here, port trust chairman Sanjay Sethi said these projects will go a long way in achieving the objectives of the Gati Shakti project, given the critical role that JNPT plays in the Exim trade.

    Sethi said the proposed SEZ will attract Rs 565 crore to develop the basic infrastructure facilities.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 10:15 pm
