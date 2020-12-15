PlusFinancial Times
JEE Main 2021 | Exam to be held in 4 cycles from February: Check all the details here

Later this week, the registration of candidates for the February cycle to start.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 10:27 AM IST
Representative image

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 for the admission to engineering courses to start from February for 16 days of tests in four cycles with 4.14 lakh questions and 384 question papers in 12 languages.

From February to May, JEE (Main) will be held once each month. To give a window of around a week to candidates to apply for the subsequent month's test, the results would be announced in four to five days.

“States have their own education Boards which conduct their exams between February and March. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Boards may reschedule their calendar. This is for the benefit of the students so that they get ample opportunity as per the convenience. Moreover, tests like SAT, GRE or TOEFL are conducted multiple times in a year. This will be in sync with international best practices", Amit Khare, secretary, ministry of education told to Times of India.

Of the total of 2.2 lakh candidates who qualified for the JEE (Advanced), 8,754 candidates were from vernacular medium.NTA believes that offering the test in vernacular languages will help more candidates improve their rankings, highlighting that in 2020.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #JEE
first published: Dec 15, 2020 10:27 am

