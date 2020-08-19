JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 exam dates: Supreme Court lawyer writes to PMO seeking postponement

Supreme Court (SC) advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava has written to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking the postponement JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020 exam dates. The exams are scheduled to be held in September.

On August 17, SC had dismissed pleas to postpone JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. JEE Main 2020 is to be held online from September 1 to 6 while NEET 2020 for admission to undergraduate medical courses is slated to be held offline on September 13 across 161 exam centres in India.

Srivastava said in his letter that the JEE and NEET examinations that will be held in September 2020 should be postponed. He added that if it is not possible to postpone it, then students who are unable to give these entrance exams in September must be given a chance to appear at a later stage.

SC had dismissed the pleas saying that postponement of JEE and NEET will put students' careers in peril.

JEE Main is the entrance exam for admission into engineering institutes while NEET is for entry into medical colleges.

Srivastava said he is looking to approach the apex court once again this week. However, he advised students to keep preparing for JEE 2020 and NEET exam 2020.

Close to 1 million students give JEE Main examinations every year and even this year about 9,35,000 students have registered for JEE Main 2020. Every year, only about 12,000 seats are available across IITs.

When it comes to NEET, almost 1.5 million students register every year to seek admission into undergraduate courses at medical colleges. Only 50,000 odd seats are available for students.