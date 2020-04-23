App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

IT solutions start-up Indusface gets $5 million in funding

"We believe that the cybersecurity market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority with the increased salience of digital business processes," Tata Capital Growth Fund's Managing Partner Akhil Awasthi said in the release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indusface, a start-up providing IT security solutions, has received $5 million funding from Tata Capital Growth Fund II. The funding will be used by Indusface for global customer acquisition and product innovation, Tata Capital said in a release.

"We believe that the cybersecurity market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority with the increased salience of digital business processes," Tata Capital Growth Fund's Managing Partner Akhil Awasthi said in the release.

After the transaction, Tata Capital Growth Fund Partner Pramod Ahuja will join the Indusface board.

Indusface solutions help customers in detecting security risks and protect them from being hacked.

TCGF II invests in companies that focus on urbanisation, discrete manufacturing and strategic services.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #India #Indusface #IT solutions #Startup #Tata Capital Growth Fund II

