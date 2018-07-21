App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

ISRO 'moves' top scientist to headquarters

Known for building some important satellites of the country, Misra is one of the top contenders to head the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in future.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has moved out Tapan Misra, the director of one its crucial branches to Bengaluru, appointing him as its advisor, an official said. There is a buzz that the senior scientist was shunted out due to his differences with Sivan over the increasing role of private entities in the different areas of ISRO's operations.

However, an official said the director of the Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad was moved and has been given "the position of an advisor". D K Das, another senior scientist, has replaced Misra.

Known for building some important satellites of the country, Misra is one of the top contenders to head the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in future.

For instance, A S Kiran Kumar was the head of the Space Applications Centre before becoming the ISRO chief. Similarly, the incumbent ISRO chief was the director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Center.

ISRO has several branches that work in very niche areas and usually the head of these centres is appointed as the head of the organisation.

So, there is a speculation that Misra's removal may hurt his prospects. However, the official added that there was no co-relation with Misra's transfer to the headquarters and his career progression.
First Published on Jul 21, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #ISRO #ISRO chief #Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.