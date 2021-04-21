MARKET NEWS

IRCTC's train schedule and lockdown: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has this to say

Piyush Goyal said this after a huge number of people turned up at various railway stations and bus stands in the last few days to rush home after night curfew and localised lockdowns were announced in some parts of the country.

IANS
April 21, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has said that there is no lockdown in the country and people do not need to panic about how they will reach home. Trains will continue to run as before and people will be able to go anywhere by booking tickets.

Goyal said this after a huge number of people turned up at various railway stations and bus stands in the last few days to rush home after night curfew and localised lockdowns were announced in some parts of the country.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was addressing a virtual press conference after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He dismissed the possibility of a lockdown in response to a question and said, "There is no such thing that the migrant labourers have come in large numbers at any railway station and they are suffering. I am personally monitoring the situation. All the officers of the railway department are also closely monitoring the situation. Special trains are also running."

Goyal said there is no need to panic. Trains are available. There is no lockdown of any kind and train services will continue to operate.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #lockdown #Piyush Goyal
first published: Apr 21, 2021 12:35 pm

