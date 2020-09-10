IRCTC ticket reservation for 80 new special trains starts today. Check all details here

Indian Railway passengers can now book tickets for 80 new special trains that will be run by the Ministry of Railways from September 12. Train reservations went live on September 10. These 40 pairs of special trains will be fully reserved trains and they will be running in addition to the 200 Special Mail Express trains and 30 special Rajdhani type trains already in service.

The 80 new special trains will run as per regular timings, but the number of stoppages will be restricted. The stoppages will be decided after discussion with the respective state governments. Some of these new trains will be running on the Delhi-Indore route, while others will be running on the Puri-Ahmedabad, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur, and New Delhi-Bengaluru routes.



Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020.

Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020.

These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020

Listed below are all the new special trains that will be in operation from September 12:

Regular passenger train services have been suspended in India since March 25, when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the coronavirus spread. Train services have resumed in a staggered manner since, starting with the Shramik special trains to facilitate the mass exodus of stranded migrant labourers.

These 80 trains were introduced in view of the increased demand as reverse migration of workers from rural to urban areas is on the rise.