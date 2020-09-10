172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|irctc-ticket-reservation-for-80-new-special-trains-starts-today-check-all-details-here-5822931.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IRCTC ticket reservation for 80 new special trains starts today. Check all details here

Indian Railway passengers can now book tickets for 80 new special trains that will be run by the Ministry of Railways from September 12 to meet increased demand due to reverse migration of workers

Moneycontrol News

Indian Railway passengers can now book tickets for 80 new special trains that will be run by the Ministry of Railways from September 12. Train reservations went live on September 10. These 40 pairs of special trains will be fully reserved trains and they will be running in addition to the 200 Special Mail Express trains and 30 special Rajdhani type trains already in service.

The 80 new special trains will run as per regular timings, but the number of stoppages will be restricted. The stoppages will be decided after discussion with the respective state governments. Some of these new trains will be running on the Delhi-Indore route, while others will be running on the Puri-Ahmedabad, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur, and New Delhi-Bengaluru routes.

Listed below are all the new special trains that will be in operation from September 12:

Regular passenger train services have been suspended in India since March 25, when the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the coronavirus spread. Train services have resumed in a staggered manner since, starting with the Shramik special trains to facilitate the mass exodus of stranded migrant labourers.

related news

These 80 trains were introduced in view of the increased demand as reverse migration of workers from rural to urban areas is on the rise.

 
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.