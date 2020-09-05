172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|economy|policy|bullet-train-project-heres-what-railway-board-boss-vk-yadav-has-to-say-on-the-delay-5802161.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bullet train project: Here's what Railway Board boss VK Yadav has to say on the delay

"We expect to acquire 95 percent of land needed in Gujarat within the next three months and are also hoping for some improvement in land acquisition process in Maharashtra," he said

Soumalya Santikari

Addressing queries over the delay in the ambitious bullet train project, Railway Board CEO-cum-Chairman VK Yadav on September 5 admitted that although there have been delays in acquiring land due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an assessment on timelines can be made if land acquisition is undertaken in the next 3-6 months.

"Work on the bullet train project is going well. The alignment and design have been cleared. Clearance has been obtained from various authorities. However, land acquisition work slowed down due to COVID-19, especially in Maharashtra. We expect to acquire 95 percent of land needed in Gujarat within the next three months and are also hoping for some improvement in land acquisition process in Maharashtra," he said.

With the project hitting a roadblock due to land acquisition woes and the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating the costs involved, the Railways is now facing an arduous task of completing the project within the original timeline of December 2023.

He also quashed reports of Japan losing interest in the project. "I can assure you that the Japan is very much interested in the project," he said.

Yadav also announced that 80 new special trains will be operational from September 12, reservations for which will begin from September 10.

These trains will run in addition to the 230 trains, which are currently operational.

He said the Railways is in touch with state governments and wherever trains will be required for exams, the national transporter will provide services.

On the zero-based timetable, Yadav said no decision has been taken yet on the addition or removal of trains and stations.

"The timetable has been on for more than 50 years and it is being started with a clean slate.  The timetable is being made for the benefit passengers and some trains there may be change in schedule. The objective is to increase average speed and remove congestion on the railway network," he said.

Yadav said that due to the COVID-19 situation, the Railways will not provide linen and blankets to passengers in AC coaches.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here 
First Published on Sep 5, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Business #Indian Railways #VK yadav

