you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: ED files charge sheet

ED is probing Mirchi's purchase of three properties of Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in Worli area in the metropolis in September 1986 for Rs 6.5 lakh through his Rockside Enterprise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate filed charge sheet in the money-laundering caseinvolving gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Four persons have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by ED so far.

Close

Among those arrested are Humayun Merchant, an alleged aide of Mirchi, Ranjeet Bindra, a broker in the deal of Mirchi's property, and Rinku Deshpande, through whom Bindra allegedly received his commission.

Mirchi, who died in London in 2013, was an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #ED #India #Iqbal Mirchi

