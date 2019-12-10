Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: ED files charge sheet

ED is probing Mirchi's purchase of three properties of Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust in Worli area in the metropolis in September 1986 for Rs 6.5 lakh through his Rockside Enterprise.
The Enforcement Directorate filed charge sheet in the money-laundering caseinvolving gangster Iqbal Mirchi.
Four persons have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by ED so far.
Among those arrested are Humayun Merchant, an alleged aide of Mirchi, Ranjeet Bindra, a broker in the deal of Mirchi's property, and Rinku Deshpande, through whom Bindra allegedly received his commission.Mirchi, who died in London in 2013, was an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.