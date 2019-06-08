App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOA general secretary meets sports minister, discusses IOC ban

Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta on June 8 held discussions with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.

"IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision," the IOA tweeted from its official handle.

Rijiju, just after taking charge as sports minister last week, had ensured that he would work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.

Close

In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged International sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in New Delhi at the World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.

Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.

According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the Indian government provides guarantees that no athlete would be denied visas in events held in the country.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #India #IOA #IOC #Pulwama terror attack #Sports

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.