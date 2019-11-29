App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

INX Media case: Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, others move bail plea before Delhi court

Former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena also moved bail pleas in the case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar on Friday moved a bail plea before a Delhi court in the INX Media corruption case.

Former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena also moved bail pleas in the case.

The matter is likely to be taken by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar shortly when former Union minister P Chidambaram an accused in this case is produced from Tihar jail where he is currently lodged in a money laundering case.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #INX media case #NITI Aayog #Sindhushree Khullar

