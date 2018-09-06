App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

I-T raids at house of Sushil Modi's cousin in Srijan scam

Raids were also conducted at some places in Bhagalpur, where crores of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from the treasury and transferred to the account of Srijan NGO, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Income Tax department sleuths conducted a raid at the residence of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi's cousin in connection with the multi-crore Srijan scam, official sources said.

The sleuths were accompanied by police personnel during the raid at Rekha Modi's S P Verma Road house.

The scam is being probed by the CBI. Opposition parties in Bihar have been alleging that Rekha Modi, a social activist, was involved in the scam.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra and RJD MLA Bhai Virendra have termed the action as delayed and demanded that the deputy chief minister resign from his post.

Their contention is that he himself is in the habit of demanding resignations whenever the name of someone even remotely related to a political opponent crops up in a scandal.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #India #Rekha Modi #Sushil Kumar Modi

