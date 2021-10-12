Human rights grossly violated when viewed with political lens: PM Modi at NHRC event

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 12 slammed "selective interpretation" of human rights, saying such conduct is harmful to these rights as well as democracy.

Addressing the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) through video conferencing, Modi said, "In recent years, some people have started interpreting human rights in their own way, looking at their own interests."

Such people see human rights violations in the same type of incident and do not see human rights violations in any other incident, PM said.

"Human rights are violated when viewed through a political lens," the Prime Minister said, adding that "some people try to dent country's image in name of human rights, we need to be alert about it".

In his speech, the prime minister cited a number of measures taken by his government to deliver basic needs like toilets, cooking gas, electricity and homes to the poor and said this give rise to their aspirations and make them more aware of their rights.

He said by making a law against 'triple talaq', his government has bestowed new rights on Muslim women.

Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke at the programme organised to mark the 28th foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The commission was set up under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, on October 12, 1993, for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.