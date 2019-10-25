App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 162
INC+ : 104

Need 41 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana polls: Dushyant Chautala to meet MLAs, father in Tihar

While till now Chautala has remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress, party sources said that he is likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala, who has emerged as a kingmaker in Haryana, will meet his 10 legislators on October 25 at his residence here to decide on the future course of the party.

The Haryana Assembly poll verdict threw up a fractured mandate with the Congress winning 31 of the 90 seats at stake and the BJP bagging 40 seats. The half-way mark is 46.

He will also meet his father Ajay Chautala, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, before taking a final decision on the future course of action.

Close

While till now Chautala has remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress, party sources said that he is likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah soon.

related news

With 31 seats, the Congress will need the support of both the JJP as well as seven Independents to come to power.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Dushyant Chautala #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Range of BS6 Cars
Future Begins Now with BS6