Haryana CM takes up contaminated water issue with Rajasthan counterpart

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he has taken up the issue of contaminated water coming towards Dharuhera from the neighbouring state’s Bhiwadi area, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"The issue will be resolved soon," he said on July 29. "For a permanent solution to the problem, a meeting will be organised with top officers of the departments concerned on July 30, and officials from Rajasthan will also be called to attend it," the chief minister said in a statement.

"I have personally spoken to the chief minister of Rajasthan about this and he has assured us of taking appropriate steps. But we have asked them to give the assurance in writing so that there is no laxity at any level," Khattar said. "We are ready to take this matter to the Supreme Court to get a permanent solution to this problem," he added.

Khattar visited the Dharuhera area on July 29. He said the National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 45 crore on Rajasthan for releasing polluted water from Bhiwadi towards Dharuhera, but the neighbouring state has approached the court and got a stay on the matter.

"Now, the Haryana government will move Supreme Court to vacate the stay, Khattar said, adding that the people of Dharuhera will not be left to suffer. Rajasthan will be given seven-day notice for appropriate action in this matter," he said.

Addressing the Jan Samvad at Dharuhera, the chief minister said his government was improving the lives of people by ensuring the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the grassroots levels. Khattar noted that the government is giving jobs on merit without any discrimination.

He also added that under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, 172 people of Dharuhera with income less than Rs 1 lakh have been given loans and provided employment opportunities. Further, he noted that a new bus stand will be built in Dharuhera by July 2024.