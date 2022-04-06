English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Harsh Kumar Jain to take charge as Indian envoy to Ukraine

    Harsh Kumar Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine.

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Harsh Kumar Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine. (Image: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)

    Harsh Kumar Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine. (Image: Twitter/@IndiainUkraine)

    Diplomat Harsh Kumar Jain is set to take charge as India's new envoy to Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Tuesday. The embassy tweeted a photo of Charge D' Affaires Ambarish Vemuri welcoming Jain "who arrived in Warsaw today to take up his assignment as the new Ambassador of India to Ukraine".

    At present, the embassy is operating from Warsaw in Poland amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Jain succeeds Partha Satpathy as the Indian envoy to Ukraine.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Harsh Kumar Jain #Indian Embassy #Indian envoy
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 10:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.