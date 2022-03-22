English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Govt hikes MSP of raw jute Rs 250 to Rs 4750 per quintal

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the MSP for raw jute for the 2022-23 season.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of raw jute by Rs 250 to Rs 4,750 per quintal for the 2022-23 season.

    The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the MSP for raw jute for the 2022-23 season.

    The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

    "The MSP of raw jute (TDN3 equivalent to TD5 grade) has been fixed at Rs 4,750 per quintal for 2022-23 season with an increase of Rs 250 over the previous year. This would ensure a return of 60.53 per cent over all India weighted average cost of production,” an official statement said.

    Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as central government nodal agency to undertake price support operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Centre.

    Close

    The announced MSP of raw jute for the 2022-23 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the government in the Budget 2018-19.

    "It assures a minimum of 50 per cent as margin of profit. It is one of the important and progressive steps towards ensuring better remunerative returns to the jute growers and to incentivise quality jute fibre," the statement said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Jute Corporation of India #minimum support price #MSP #Narendra Modi #raw jute
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.