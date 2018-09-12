App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government starts amending rules to allow mothers to drop ex-husband's name in child's pan card : Maneka Gandhi

In July, Gandhi had written to the then interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal suggesting that kids of separated or divorced women or those adopted by single mothers must be given the option of dropping the name of their father.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry has started the process of amending rules for issue of PAN card so that single women can obtain it for their children without mentioning the name of their ex-husbands, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said.

In July, Gandhi had written to the then interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal suggesting that kids of separated or divorced women or those adopted by single mothers must be given the option of dropping the name of their father.

"I am happy to know that the Finance Ministry has started the process of amending PAN Card Regulation so that single women can obtain PAN Card for their children without mentioning name of ex husband," she said in a tweet.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric identity that the Income Tax department allots to each taxpayer.

Currently, it is compulsory for an applicant to mention the name of his/her father while applying for the card, which also serves as an identity proof.

In her July 6 letter to Goyal, the WCD Minister had said, "Keeping in view the sensitivity of such single mothers, it is important to give them the option of not having to mention the names of their ex-husbands on the statutory applications before different government authorities.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 08:14 pm

tags #India #Maneka Gandhi

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.