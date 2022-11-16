English
    Government appoints Arvind Virmani as full-time member of NITI Aayog

    Arvind Virmani served as the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry (2007-2009).

    PTI
    November 16, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
    Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification.

    "The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Shri Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog," the Cabinet Secretariat's notification said.

    He served as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016.

    He was till end-2012, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:27 am