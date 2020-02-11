Ghonda Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Ghonda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ghonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in North East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Ghonda Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.86% and in 2013, 65.54% of Ghonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Shri Dutt Sharma of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 8093 votes which was 5.97% of the total votes polled. Shri Dutt Sharma polled a total of 135474 (44.96%) votes.

BJP's Sahab Singh Chauhan won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 11932 (9.85%) votes. Sahab Singh Chauhan polled 121098 which was 39.25% of the total votes polled.