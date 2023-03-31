Fuel Prices on March 31: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged across major cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities today, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities today, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stands at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both the fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Ever since the Indian government rolled out the daily price revision mechanism for petrol and diesel in June 2017, oil marketing companies have been revising the rates every morning. Prior to this, the fuel prices were revised over a fortnight.

Oil surge on China factory data

Oil prices surged in early Asian trade as expansion in factory activity in China peaked investor sentiments. China is the world's second largest crude consumer.

Chinese purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data showed that manufacturing activity slowed in March, albeit at a smaller-than-expected pace, while non-manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in 12 years.

Brent futures, which have risen nearly 6 percent this week, were up 15 cents, or 0.19 percent, at $79.42 a barrel at 0146 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 17 cents, or 0.23 percent, to $74.54, having gained about 8 percent this week.