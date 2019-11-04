Forget H-1B and EB-5, Indians now eyeing E-2 visa as new ticket to US

With the waiting period for the EB-5 visa to the United States of America stretching to nearly seven years, Indians are now eyeing the E-2 visa route as their ticket to the American shores.

The E-2 visa is a non-immigration programme under which an individual can set up a business and work in the US at an investment of $100,000.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mark Davies, Global Chairman of New York-based immigration law firm Davies & Associates, LLC, said the process of getting an E-2 visa is simpler. An individual has to apply for a Grenada passport, which would take 3-6 months, and then apply for an E-2 visa.

"The E-2 visa is all about setting up a business in the US. If the business is big enough in the future, your E-2 visa can be converted into a green card," added Davies.

Apart from Grenada, an individual can apply for a Turkish or Montenegro passport and use a similar route to apply for an E-2 visa. This visa is issued for five years but can be renewed for a lifetime. Davies said the law firm had a 100 percent success rate in their applications.

EB-5 issues

Under the EB-5 visa programme, the US government has announced that the new minimum investment limit of the EB-5 visa programme would be set to $900,000 for target employment areas (TEAs), and the minimum investment made outside TEAs is set to increase to $1.8 million. This change is expected to be applicable from November 21, 2019.

Due to a huge demand for EB-5 - which is seen as an alternative to H-1B - there is a long wait-list of eligible Indians who have applied for the visa. This visa gives permanent residency to those who invest the requisite amount and also help create a set number of employment in the US.

The USCIS allocates 10,000 visas every year under the EB-5 programme or Immigrant Investor Program to immigrants and their families, whose qualifying investments result in the creation or preservation of at least ten full-time jobs for US workers.

On the other hand, there is no limit on the number of E-2 visas that are issued every year.

There are more benefits.

Why E-2?

Though the biggest drawback is that you don’t become a US citizen through an E-2 visa, individuals get the right to live and work in the United States for almost their entire life.

Family members can also be eligible to be dependents under the E-2 visa. But when the child of the applicant reaches the age of 21 years, he/she will be required to apply for a separate visa and cannot work under the parent’s visa.

Davies said that for a family for five people, an individual would only have to spend $600,000-700,000 for an E-2 visa. For an EB-5 visa, he/she would have to spend almost $4.5 million if five people were to be taken. He said that about 30-40 Indians have applied for E-2 this year, compared to less than five, the previous year. The numbers are expected to shoot up.

Once you get the requisite passport, getting an E-2 visa would take another two to three months. Another reason why Indians are preferring the Grenadian route, according to Davies, is because once you have a Grenada passport there is visa-free travel to Europe, China and UK (pre and post Brexit), Russia, Singapore and UAE.