Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Here are some facts about the "Statue of Unity" that is much taller than the Statue of Liberty and Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The ‘Statue of Unity’ constructed as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31. Situated on Sadhu Bet island on Narmada river 200 km from Ahmedabad, the memorial has been constructed as a reminder of India's freedom struggle and Patel's visionary ideologies of unity, patriotism, inclusive growth and good governance. Here are some facts about the world's tallest statue. (Image: InfoGujarat) 2/7 The project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2010, while he was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The foundation stone for the memorial was laid in 2013. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 The statue costs Rs 2,389 crore and nearly 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers worked round the clock for 42 months to complete the project. No escalation of labour, fuel and material used was allowed to construct the statue. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 The 182-metre statue is the tallest in the world and is twice the size that of Statue of Liberty in New York City, which stands at 93-metres and four times the size of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro. It is built from 90,000 tonnes of cement and 25,000 tonnes of iron. (Image: @InfoGujarat) 5/7 The structure comprises of the Shrestha Bharat Bhavan, which is a 3-star lodging facility consisting 52 rooms. (Image: InfoGujarat) 6/7 The engineering marvel is vibration and earthquake proof and can withstand wind velocity of up to 60 metres/second. (Image: Reuters) 7/7 The three-story base of the structure has a 153-meter viewing gallery, which can accommodate up to 200 visitors. It will offer visitors an expansive view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam which is situated approximately 3.2 kilometres from the memorial. The base will also have a memorial garden and a large exhibition hall. (Image: InfoGujarat) First Published on Oct 16, 2018 03:58 pm