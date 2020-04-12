App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explained | Coronavirus impact: Where is India's economy headed?

Moneycontrol breaks down the impact of the coronavirus-induced global slowdown on India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global economy is staring at another recession as the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the world to suspend operations.

Sectors such as automobiles, real estate and banking seem to be having a difficult time ahead of them.

Moneycontrol explains what impact of COVID-19-induced global slowdown will have on India.

Close
Watch this video for more

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 10:50 am

tags #coronavirus #economic impact #Economy #India #video

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.