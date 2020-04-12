Explained | Coronavirus impact: Where is India's economy headed?

Moneycontrol breaks down the impact of the coronavirus-induced global slowdown on India.
Global economy is staring at another recession as the novel coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses across the world to suspend operations.
Sectors such as automobiles, real estate and banking seem to be having a difficult time ahead of them.
Moneycontrol explains what impact of COVID-19-induced global slowdown will have on India.
Watch this video for more
First Published on Apr 12, 2020 10:50 am