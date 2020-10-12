Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh area

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rambagh area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on October 12.

Police personnel and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were at the site, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.



Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Rambagh area of Srinagar

(visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/uN3EJ0aXMK

One of the two trapped terrorists is believed to be of foreign-origin and the other a local, ANI reported citing CRPF sources.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)