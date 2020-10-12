172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|encounter-between-security-forces-terrorists-in-srinagars-rambagh-area-5951171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh area

Kashmir Zone Police confirmed that an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh area. According to reports, one of the two trapped terrorists is believed to be of foreign-origin.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Rambagh area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on October 12.

Police personnel and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were at the site, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

One of the two trapped terrorists is believed to be of foreign-origin and the other a local, ANI reported citing CRPF sources.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Oct 12, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir #Srinagar

