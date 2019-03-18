Editor's Take | PC Ghose likely to be India's 1st Lokpal

Retired Supreme Court Judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose is tipped to be India's first Lokpal after being reportedly finalised by the selection committee appointed by the Centre last year.

The official notification of his appointment is expected to made soon.

In this episode of Editor's Take Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhury to find out what's in store for the Ghose.