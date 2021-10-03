Dubai Expo 2020: Here are things you need to know

The sign of Expo 2020 is seen at the entrance of the site in Dubai (File image: Reuters)

The Dubai Expo 2020 kicked off on October 1 after being pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The six-month-long exhibition with futuristic landscapes is expected to see pavilions of more than 190 nations.

The extravaganza in the Emirati city of Dubai will go on till March 31, 2022. This first-ever World Expo 2020 in the United Arab Emirates was previously scheduled from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021, which was postponed due to the pandemic.

Dubai Expo 2020: Here are the things you need to know about dates, themes, tickets, and other details

-In 2013, Dubai was named as the host city by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) general assembly in Paris.

-The site of the extravagant event is located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai's southern border with Abu Dhabi

- 60 shows will be held every day at the Dubai Expo 2020.

-There will be over 190 pavilions representing different countries along with 200 restaurants at the venue of the event.

-The event which would continue for a period of six months is expected to attract 25 million visitors. Also, 70 percent of the visitors would be from outside the Emirates.

-Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was invited for the campaign of the Dubai Expo 2020.

Dubai Expo 2020: Themes and Sub-themes

-The theme of Dubai Expo 2020 is "Connecting Minds and Creating the Future". It is aimed at inspiring people via three more sub-themes – Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity. Further, each sub-theme has its own pavilion.

-AGi Architects designed the Opportunity pavilion, Foster and Partners designed the Mobility pavilions and Grimshaw Architects is the designer of the Sustainability Pavilion.

-The Sustainability district will have a sustainability pavilion, a Hammour House, a district stage, Water the desert Czech Republic’s, Wear cutting-edge devices Germany’s, Enter a rainforest Singapore’s, and more.

-The Mobility Pavilion will have the world’s largest passenger lift with the capacity of transporting more than 160 people.

Dubai Expo 2020: Here are the Partners

-The Dubai Expo 2020 has partnered with Dulsco to organize nationwide bus tours. It aims to spread awareness on smart recycling.

- L’Oreal, the beauty partner of event will host fabulous beauty shows, salons as well as pop-up studios at the event.

-The Digital Services Premier Partner of the event is Accenture while the Official Premier Digital Network Partner of the expo is Cisco.

-The organizers have teamed up with CNN for the official broadcasting of Dubai Expo 2020. Premier Global Trade Partner of the expo is DP World.

Here are Dubai Expo 2020 ticket booking and price

-Tickets for the Dubai Expo 2020 can be booked through its official website.

-Most expensive ticket to enjoy the premium experience is priced at Rs 37, 547.13.

-There are three types of passes - Daily, monthly and seasonal passes.

-The daily pass price is Rs 1,920, which allows entry for only one day.

-The monthly pass price is Rs 3,941, which allows unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days.

-The seasonal pass price is Rs 10,004, which allows unrestricted entry at the event i.e., for the full six months of Expo 2020.

-Visitors below the age of 18 years and above 60 years will get free entry. Students with valid ID cards from any recognized academic institution in the world will also get free entry.

-Visitors will have to follow social distancing and use masks. The visitors are required to be vaccinated or have a negative PCR test to enter the event.

Dubai Expo 2020: India Pavilion

-The India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 is a technology sensation that would highlight the lively Indian culture along with its traditions. The India Pavilion would also showcase its opportunities and capabilities as a global economic hub to attract domestic and foreign investors.

-Different states from India will be present in the India Pavilion to share their traditions, culture, and huge business opportunities along with the top corporate Indian groups as well the public sector companies.

-Celebrities, Government ministers, and officials are expected to visit the India Pavilion of Expo 2020 during its six months run.