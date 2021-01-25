DRDO successfully test fires next generation surface-to-air Akash missile

DRDO successfully test fires Akash-NG missile (Image: ANI)

In a massive boost to India’s air defence system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on January 25, successfully test-fired the next generation surface-to-air Akash Missile.

The Akash-NG missile could intercept high manoeuvring aerial threats and could “intercept the target with textbook precision” during the test fire, the DRDO said.

“DRDO conducted successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha today. Akash-NG is a new generation Surface-to-Air Missile meant for use by the IAF with an aim of intercepting high manoeuvring aerial threats,” a statement issued by the DRDO read.

“Missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. The launch met all test objectives by performing high manoeuvres during the trajectory. Performance of the Command-and-Control system, onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile was successfully validated,” it read.

The successful maiden test of the Akash-NG assumes added importance as it comes days after the Union Cabinet nod for its export to friendly countries.

Notably, the Akash missile is the country’s first indigenously designed, developed, and produced air defence system that can engage manoeuvring aerial threats. It is also among the least expensive surface-to-air missiles with supersonic powered intercept ever made.

--With ANI inputs