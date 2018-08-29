App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

DIPP expects significant jump in ease of doing business ranking this year

The World Bank's 'ease of doing business' report is slated to be released in October.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's ranking is expected to improve further in the World Bank's ease of doing business report this year on the back of reforms carried out by the government, a top government official said today.

The World Bank's 'ease of doing business' report is slated to be released in October. "We are optimistic that again we will be making a significant jump in the ease of doing business ranking," Secretary in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Ramesh Abhishek said here.

India leapfrogged 30 places to rank 100th in the last World Bank's 'ease of doing business' ranking report. Speaking at the Taiwan-India Industrial Collaboration Summit, the secretary said that several areas, including starting a business and paying taxes, have seen an improvement.

He also asked the Taiwanese businesses to invest in India as the country holds huge potential. "This is a good time for investments in India," he said, adding Indian economy is likely to touch $5 trillion mark by 2025 and $10 trillion by 2030. "We are removing all the bottlenecks and obstacles in areas like logistics and infrastructure," he said.

The secretary also said that the department would be setting up a Taiwan Plus cell to hand hold investors in India. He said India has attracted $230 billion FDI in the last four years and Invest India is facilitating foreign investments worth $90 billion.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #DIPP #India #Ramesh Abhishek #World Bank

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.