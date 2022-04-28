English
    DGCA deregisters Air India's 4 Boeing 747 jumbo jets

    Planes as old as these 747s consume a huge amount of fuel and require extensive maintenance, they said.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST
    File image of an Air India aircraft on the runway

    Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deregistered Air India’s four Boeing 747 jumbo jets that were not in operation since February 2020, sources said on Wednesday.

    It is not clear what will be done with these four planes now, they added.


    Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

    The salt-to-software conglomerate is expected to put in a fresh order with either Boeing or Airbus for new wide-bodied aircraft for Air India, the sources said.

    Till about two years ago, the aforementioned 747s were being used to operate international flights for top dignitaries such as president, prime minister and vice president.

    When they were not in service of dignitaries, the four jumbo jets were being used for international commercial passenger flights.

    PTI
    Tags: #Air India #Boeing 747 jumbo jets #Current Affairs #DGCA #India
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 07:34 am
