Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi violence: SG Tushar Mehta, 3 others to represent police in cases related to law and order situation

According to an order issued by the Home Department, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Kaur Acharya, senior lawyers Amit Mahajan and Rajat Nair will also represent the Delhi Police in such cases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Protestors hurl brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Jafrabad in north-east Delhi on Feb 24, 2020 (PTI)
Lt Governor Anil Baijal has appointed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and three others to represent the Delhi Police in court cases related to law and order situation in northeast Delhi, where communal clashes broke out over the amended citizenship law.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi has claimed 34 lives so far.

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 01:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi violence #India

