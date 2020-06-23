Delhi High Court grants bail to pregnant Jamia student Safoora Zargar

27-year-old Safoora Zargar, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who was lodged in Tihar Jail after she was charged under UAPA for her alleged role in Delhi riots, was given bail by the Delhi High Court on June 23 on humanitarian grounds.

Safoora is an MPhil student at the varsity, and is 23 weeks pregnant.

Based on the Centre's concessions, Justice Rajiv Shakhdher granted a regular bail to Safoora on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and on the conditions that she will not indulge in activities that she is being investigated for; she will not hamper the investigation; she'll take the court's permission before leaving the territory of Delhi; and that she will report to the investigating officer once every 15 days on a phone call.

This was Safoora's fourth attempt for a bail plea, the last three being heard in a lower court. She was arrested on April 10.

The move comes a day after the Delhi Police told the High Court that her pregnancy was not reason enough to grant her bail, considering the "seriousness of her offences".

In their status report opposing the bail plea, the Delhi Police had, on June 22, said that there is a clear and cogent case against Safoora and as such she is not entitled for bail for the grave and serious offences which have been meticulously, and surreptitiously planned and executed by her.

The police had told the court the same day that Safoora has been lodged in a separate cell, and chances of her contracting coronavirus from any other person do not arise.

Stating that 39 deliveries have been made in Delhi prisons in the last 10 years, the police had told the court, "There is no exception carved out for a pregnant inmate, who is accused of such a heinous crime, to be released on bail merely because of pregnancy."