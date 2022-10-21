English
    Delhi government to launch 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution from Oct 28

    Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

    PTI
    October 21, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
    Representational

    The Delhi government will launch the ''Red Light on Gaadi off'' campaign again to curb vehicular pollution from October 28, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday.

    Under the campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, to cut down vehicular pollution in the national capital, drivers are encouraged to switch off their vehicles while waiting for the traffic light to turn green.

    At a press conference, Rai said experts are of the view that pollution levels may increase in Delhi after Diwali if the wind direction changes. ''The Delhi government is on alert. We are strictly implementing all the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the implementation of the 15-point action plan to curb air pollution in winter,'' he said.

    Along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emissions is one of the major contributors to Delhi's pollution generated locally, the environment minister said.

    ''Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to launch 'Red Light on Gaadi off' campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28 for one month,'' Rai said.

    He said that 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed to monitor its implementation at 100 key traffic intersections.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #Environment Minister Gopal Rai #Red Light on Gaadi off #vehicular pollution
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 03:20 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.