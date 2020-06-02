App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cyclone Nisarga: Here is how the storm was named and what it means

In India, the IMD names the cyclones that develop over the North Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Nearly two weeks after Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal, the country is bracing for another one.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall off the coast of Mumbai on June 3 and that the city is expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

Ever wondered how cyclones are named, and who named this one?

Close

Nisarga was a name given by Bangladesh in a list, which has been formulated by a group of countries. The word ‘Nisarga’ means nature.

related news

Cyclone Fani, which had caused severe destruction in Odisha last year, was also named by Bangladesh.

In 2000, the World Meteorological Organisation and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, in its 27th session, agreed on a formula to assign names to tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

It was decided to name cyclones to help the scientific community identify them, and effectively create awareness and disseminate warnings to wider masses.

Click here to get LIVE updates on Cyclone Nisarga

The group of countries on the panel included Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand. In 2018, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen were also added to the panel.

Six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) and five Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) across the world are tasked with naming cyclones.

In India, the IMD names the cyclones that develop over the North Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

The Met department had released a list of cyclone names in April. The list had 160 names, which included Arnab, Nisarga, Aag, Vyom, Azar, Prabhanjan, Tej, Gati, Lulu. It also had names from the previous list which were left unused; which is how Amphan was named.

According to IMD, the names should be gender, politics, religion and culture agnostic. They should not hurt the sentiments of any community, nor be offensive. The names should be short and easy to pronounce.

The next few cyclones will reportedly be named Gati (India), Nivar (Iran), Burevi (Maldives), Tauktae (Myanmar) and Yaas (Oman).

Cyclone Nisarga

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:01 pm

tags #Cyclone Nisarga #India #Indian Meteorological Department #Maharashtra

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic: World Bank urges countries to go for comprehensive policies to boost long-term growth

Coronavirus pandemic: World Bank urges countries to go for comprehensive policies to boost long-term growth

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

COVID-19: HUL donates over 74,000 RT-PCR testing kits

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

India approves emergency use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.