App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 02, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nisarga Cyclone Mumbai live updates | Amit Shah assures Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs help to deal with cyclone

The IMD has said the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3 and will have an impact on Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours. It said the cyclonic storm will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3, bringing in its wake heavy rains in parts of the two states and Goa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the preparedness for the impending cyclone at a review meeting in Delhi.

The Gujarat government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying coastal areas and deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in over half a dozen districts.
Read More
Read Less
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.