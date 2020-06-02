Nisarga Cyclone Mumbai live updates | Amit Shah assures Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs help to deal with cyclone

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm in the next 36 hours. It said the cyclonic storm will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3, bringing in its wake heavy rains in parts of the two states and Goa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the preparedness for the impending cyclone at a review meeting in Delhi.

The Gujarat government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying coastal areas and deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in over half a dozen districts.