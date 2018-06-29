Cracks appear in newly inaugurated Delhi-Meerut expressway

Cracks have appeared in the Delhi-Meerut expressway which was inaugurated on May 27.

According to reports in a section of the media, after a spell of rains, a crack had appeared on the expressway and later the whole road caved in. The engineers have blamed the water from the drains for the damage.

Water has accumulated in the underpass made for the expressway.

The expressway was inaugurated along with Eastern Peripheral Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project cost Rs 841 crore and has a 2.5 metre wide cycle track and 1.5 metre footpath. The expressway also has vertical gardens with solar panels.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway was expected to bring down the commute time between National Capital and Meerut to 45 minutes.

Modi had conducted a grand roadshow post the inauguration of the expressway.