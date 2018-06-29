App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cracks appear in newly inaugurated Delhi-Meerut expressway

The project cost Rs 841 crore and has a 2.5 metre wide cycle track and 1.5 metre footpath.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cracks have appeared in the Delhi-Meerut expressway which was inaugurated on May 27.

According to reports in a section of the media, after a spell of rains, a crack had appeared on the expressway and later the whole road caved in. The engineers have blamed the water from the drains for the damage.

Water has accumulated in the underpass made for the expressway.

The expressway was inaugurated along with Eastern Peripheral Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project cost Rs 841 crore and has a 2.5 metre wide cycle track and 1.5 metre footpath. The expressway also has vertical gardens with solar panels.

Delhi-Meerut Expressway was expected to bring down the commute time between National Capital and Meerut to 45 minutes.

Modi had conducted a grand roadshow post the inauguration of the expressway.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.