coronavirus CoWin chief RS Sharma on India setting new vaccination world record The first day of the government's new COVID-19 vaccination policy was a resounding success, as more than 80 lakh jabs were administered in India on June 21, almost double the country’s earlier highest mark of 43 lakh daily vaccinations in early April. This is the highest single-day vaccination number in the world, and India has nearly vaccinated the population of Israel or twice the population of New Zealand in a single day. Moneycontrol spoke to RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority and the Co-Win platform on whether India is on track to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of the year