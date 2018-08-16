Country lost innocent politician in Vajpayee: Uddhav Thackeray

The NDA had remained strong because former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to take everybody along, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said today while condoling the death of the BJP patriarch.

Terming Vajpayee as an "innocent politician" and the "Bheeshm Pitamah", Thackeray said the former PM remained unaffected by ego that comes along with power in politics.

Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi this evening at the age of 93 following prolonged illness.

"My heart is not ready to accept that Atal ji is no more with us. He is in our hearts. Qualities like ego due to power have always remained far away from him. He was a simple man and an innocent politician," Thackeray said in a condolence message.

He said Vajpayee, who had served as prime minister on three occasions, had always believed in taking small and big allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) along while running the coalition government.

"I met Vajpayee ji several times. He always showered me with love like a father. His soft heart and smiling face were an inspiration for politics of the nation. His love for Sena supremo (Bal Thackeray) was known to everybody," the Sena chief said.

He said the NDA had remained strong due to Vajpayee's act of taking everybody along.

The country and parliamentary democracy has suffered a big jolt due to Vajpayee's demise, Thackeray said.

"After the Sena supremo, we have lost another 'Bhishm Pitamaha' (towering figure). Atal ji, there is nobody like you. Nobody can take your place," Thackeray said.