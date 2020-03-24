App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India may see 1.3 million COVID-19 cases by mid-May: Report

The researchers further talked about the speculation that the following summer months could help stem the disease’s spread in the report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India's government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. (Image: PTI)
India's government has made fervent appeals to the public to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. (Image: PTI)

Cases of confirmed coronavirus cases in India might rise from 97,000 to 1.3 million by the middle of the May, given the country’s demographics - which raises the possibility of the country being unable to avoid widespread deaths if its weak healthcare system is overwhelmed by the outbreak, said a Hindustan Times’ report, citing a statistical analysis of current trends.

The projection was mentioned in a report, “Predictions and role of interventions for Covid-19 outbreak in India”. It was created by a team including 13 academics from three American universities and one from the Delhi School of Economics and was based on COVID-19 cases reported till March 22.

Bhramar Mukherjee, one of the authors of the report, told the publication that they estimated that between 97,000 and 1.3 million people might be infected across India by May 15.

Close

Coronavirus LIVE updates

related news

However, the trend will depend on India’s interventions to stop the coronavirus from spreading further in the country, as per the researchers.

All the susceptibility factors that have been identified for people to be at higher risk for hospitalisations are prevalent in India. Large scale testing to identify the spread of the disease can be of help, said Mukherjee, the chair of biostatistics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

The report further stated the capacity of India’s healthcare facilities to handle the pandemic. India has 0.7 hospital beds for every 100,000 people, said the report and underscored the need for the government to immediately ramp up efforts such as building dedicated new hospitals as China did in Wuhan.

Also read | Coronavirus pandemic: How safe is your child?

The researchers further talked about the speculation that the following summer months could help stem the disease’s spread in the report.

Every flu has two seasons -- early in the spring and a return in the fall, said Mukherjee. “Even if it dies down in summer, it will likely come back, so we have to be prepared at least for a couple of years till we get herd immunity or a vaccine,” she added.

India has 492 reported confirmed coronavirus cases and nine deaths so far.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 12:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.