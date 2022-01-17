MARKET NEWS

January 17, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicrons whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.

Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a

stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.

That means more people in whom the virus can further evolve. Experts don't know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic, but they say there's no guarantee the sequels of omicron will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them.

It's why they urge wider vaccination now, while today's shots still work.

"The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants, Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, said.
  • January 17, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Punjab records 7,396 new cases & 13 deaths; Active case tally at 41,250. Today's positivity rate at 20.76%

  • January 17, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Jharkhand reported 2,776 fresh COVID cases, 4,114 recoveries, and four death on January 16

  • January 17, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | One-month-old baby in Delhi recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

    A one-month-old Covid-positive baby, admitted to a hospital in Delhi, has been discharged after recovering from the infection. The infant was brought to the city’s Moolchand Hospital with an ear infection and tested positive on admission. “[The child is] getting discharged with full recovery,” the hospital tweeted on January 14. “Well taken care of by the Neonatologists and NICU [newborn intensive care unit] staff in COVID isolation unit.”

    Moolchand Hospital shared a video showing a worker dressed in a protective suit carrying the baby in her arms inside the ICU unit. The child was found to be infected with the coronavirus during a pre-admission rapid antigen test, The Times of India reported. “The baby was admitted in Covid isolation NICU and supported with intravenous fluids and antibiotics for ear infection,” Dr Preeti Chadda from the hospital’s neonatology and paediatrics department told the newspaper.

  • January 17, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

    Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicrons whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world. Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.

    That means more people in whom the virus can further evolve. Experts don't know what the next variants will look like or how they might shape the pandemic, but they say there's no guarantee the sequels of omicron will cause milder illness or that existing vaccines will work against them. It's why they urge wider vaccination now, while today's shots still work. "The faster omicron spreads, the more opportunities there are for mutation, potentially leading to more variants, Leonardo Martinez, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University, said.

  • January 17, 2022 / 07:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the coronavirus omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest news related to the virus from around the world.

