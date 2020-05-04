Coronavirus crisis | Dos and Don'ts for lockdown 3.0

The nationwide lockdown has been extended for two weeks until May 17. Several restrictions have been eased in the orange and green zones, while only some have been lifted in red zones. Check out what is now allowed and what is not.
Banks and ATMs will be open. (Image: News18 Creative)
Movement of vehicles is permitted across all zones, with a limit on the number of passengers. (Image: News18 Creative)
Pharmacies are allowed to open. (Image: News18 Creative)
Taxis and cab aggregators are not permitted in red zones. (Image: News18 Creative)
Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been given the final decision on permitting domestic help. (Image: News18 Creative)
While dining out is prohibited, take-away and food delivery are permitted. (Image: News18 Creative)
Large gatherings are still prohibited. (Image: News18 Creative)
Fuel stations are allowed to operate. (Image: News18 Creative)
Like cabs, auto rickshaws are not permitted to ply in red zones. (Image: News18 Creative)
School, universities, and coaching centres across the country will be closed during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)
Across all zones, there are restrictions on visitors to parks. (Image: News18 Creative)
There is a limit to the number of people who can attend a funeral. (Image: News18 Creative)
Barbers and salons will continue to remain closed in red zones during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some red zones, too, have permitted liquor shops to open. (Image: News18 Creative)
Restaurants and other hospitality services continue to be prohibited. (Image: News18 Creative)
Both international and domestic flights are suspending during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)
Walks are permitted during certain times, and as long as social distancing is maintained. (Image: News18 Creative)
Do check with your RWA before calling a plumber, electrician or mechanic. (Image: News18 Creative)
Many will have to work from for some more time, given the limit on strength at private offices. (Image: News18 Creative)
Weddings can be conducted if the guest limit is followed. (Image: News18 Creative)
Metro and even suburban rail services across all metros are suspended. (Image: News18 Creative)
All passenger train services are suspended during the lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)
Wearing a face mask is necessary throughout the country. (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on May 4, 2020 01:39 pm