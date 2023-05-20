English
    Cong taking over reins of power in Karnataka signals nationwide mood change against BJP: TN CM

    The Chief Minister said he sincerely believed that the 'secular duo’ would take Karnataka to newer heights through their able administration.

    PTI
    May 20, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
    DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who took part in the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday said the 'dawn’ witnessed in the south should spread to the rest of the country.

    Stalin, on his Twitter handle, said: "Hearty congratulations to Hon’ble @siddaramaiah avaru and Hon’ble @DKShivakumar avaru on taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively.”

    "The dawn heralded in the south should spread to the rest of India and today’s swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru is a bellwether of such change,” Stalin said.

