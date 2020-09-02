CJI Bobde, Attorney General Venugopal and others bid Justice Arun Mishra farewell on his last day as SC judge

On Justice Arun Mishra's last day as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC) on September 2, Chief Justice of India SA Bodbe and senior bar members, among others, bid him adieu. Justice Mishra shared the bench with the CJI in court number 1, as per tradition, LiveLaw reported.

Justice Mishra paid his tribute to the bar and the SC, thanking everyone in his short farewell speech. Saying that he has dealt with every case with his conscience over the course of his career, he added that while his judgments may be analysed they should not be given any colour.

He also briefly referred to the Prashant Bhushan contempt case, which was his last one.

CJI Bobde said Justice Mishra has been a "beacon of light, courage and fortitude" and is leaving behind a legacy of hard work and great courage. Meanwhile, AG Venugopal described him as an "iron judge" of the SC, adding that he has not seen a judge in the apex court so "firm and unshakeable".

Attorney General KK Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association President Shivaji Jadhav logged in to the court number 1 to join CJI Bobde in bidding Justice Mishra farewell.