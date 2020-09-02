172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|cji-bobde-attorney-general-venugopal-and-others-bid-justice-arun-mishra-farewell-on-his-last-day-as-sc-judge-5788391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CJI Bobde, Attorney General Venugopal and others bid Justice Arun Mishra farewell on his last day as SC judge

Saying that he has dealt with every case with his conscience over the course of his career, Justice Mishra added that while his judgments may be analysed, they should not be given any colour.

Moneycontrol News

On Justice Arun Mishra's last day as a judge of the Supreme Court (SC) on September 2, Chief Justice of India SA Bodbe and senior bar members, among others, bid him adieu. Justice Mishra shared the bench with the CJI in court number 1, as per tradition, LiveLaw reported.

Justice Mishra paid his tribute to the bar and the SC, thanking everyone in his short farewell speech. Saying that he has dealt with every case with his conscience over the course of his career, he added that while his judgments may be analysed they should not be given any colour.

He also briefly referred to the Prashant Bhushan contempt case, which was his last one.

Close

CJI Bobde said Justice Mishra has been a "beacon of light, courage and fortitude" and is leaving behind a legacy of hard work and great courage. Meanwhile, AG Venugopal described him as an "iron judge" of the SC, adding that he has not seen a judge in the apex court so "firm and unshakeable".

Attorney General KK Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association President Shivaji Jadhav logged in to the court number 1 to join CJI Bobde in bidding Justice Mishra farewell.
First Published on Sep 2, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Arun Mishra #India #Supreme Court

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.